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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul Gandhi turns 56, will his prediction on Modi be wrong again?
Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday was celebrated at the Delhi Congress headquarters. PM Modi wished Rahul Gandhi a happy birthday and wished him a long and healthy life. Prior to his birthday, Rahul met with district presidents of minority departments from various states.
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