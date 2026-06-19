June 19, 2026
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Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul Gandhi turns 56, will his prediction on Modi be wrong again?

Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday was celebrated at the Delhi Congress headquarters. PM Modi wished Rahul Gandhi a happy birthday and wished him a long and healthy life. Prior to his birthday, Rahul met with district presidents of minority departments from various states.

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