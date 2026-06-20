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Haqikat Kya Hai

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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Pakistani Parliament warned, 'India is going to attack'!

The echo of Operation Sindoor 2 has been heard in Pakistan's National Assembly. Bilawal Bhutto has said that India is going to launch Operation Sindoor 2. Not only Bilawal Bhutto, but within the last 24 hours, Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has also said the same. Watch the video.

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