Coffee Par Kurukshetra: TMC broke, now it is the turn of UBT-NCP, BJP will become more powerful? The NDA's slogan in 2024 was "This time cross 400." It didn't cross 400 in 2024, but the BJP is now focused on a mission to cross 360 in 2026. In 2024, the NDA had 293 seats, but now it has grown to over 300. Meanwhile, the UPA's family is shrinking.