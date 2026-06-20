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- Aaj Ki Baat : CM Yogi will take strict action against Ram Temple thieves!
Aaj Ki Baat
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Aaj Ki Baat : CM Yogi will take strict action against Ram Temple thieves!
Several revelations were made regarding the theft of offerings to the Ram Temple. It was discovered that the entire temple system was operating at God's mercy. Thefts occurred at every step, from opening the donation form to counting the donations and delivering the bundles of notes to the bank.
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