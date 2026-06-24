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- Aaj Ki Baat: SIT report exposes who stole Ramlala's donations!
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Aaj Ki Baat: SIT report exposes who stole Ramlala's donations!
The Special Investigation Team probing the theft in the offerings of Ram Temple has submitted its interim report to the UP government. Lucknow Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, along with the remaining two members of the team, met Sanjay Prasad, ACS Home, UP and submitted their report to him.
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