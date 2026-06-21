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- Haqiqat kya Hai : Ramlala's treasury robbed, big names are sure to be exposed !
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat kya Hai : Ramlala's treasury robbed, big names are sure to be exposed !
Now names are going to come out in the Ram Mandir offering theft case, the process of sending them to jail can start from tomorrow.. SIT team from Ayodhya met Yogi Adityanath today. SIT has submitted the preliminary investigation report to Yogi Adityanath.
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