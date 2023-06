Updated on: June 01, 2023 9:24 IST

maha panchayat in support of Kisan Union wrestlers, government has got 5 days ultimatum

Wrestlers Protest Update: Kisan Union is conducting mahapanchayat today in support of the wrestlers demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Tikait faction of Kisan Union has called a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar today. In this mahapanchayat, further strategy will be discussed to get jus