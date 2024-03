Updated on: March 31, 2024 14:21 IST

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ever Wondered About Election Symbols? Find Out How Candidates Get Them

Heading into election season, political parties are gearing up by announcing their candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, set to kick off on April 19. But have you ever wondered about those symbols you see next to candidates’ names on the ballot? Let's break it down.