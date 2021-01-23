Lalu Prasad Yadav's health situation serious: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav met him at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. After meeting, Tejashwi Yadav briefed media over Lalu's health condition and said, "Our family wants better treatment for him (Lalu Prasad Yadav) but it is for doctors to analyse what treatments can be provided here, after all test reports come. His situation is serious, I'll meet Chief Minister tomorrow."