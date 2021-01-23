Saturday, January 23, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Lalu Prasad Yadav's health situation serious: Tejashwi Yadav

News Videos

Lalu Prasad Yadav's health situation serious: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav met him at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. After meeting, Tejashwi Yadav briefed media over Lalu's health condition and said, "Our family wants better treatment for him (Lalu Prasad Yadav) but it is for doctors to analyse what treatments can be provided here, after all test reports come. His situation is serious, I'll meet Chief Minister tomorrow."
Tejashwi Yadav Leader RJD Ranchi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News