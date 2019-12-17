Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
  5. Jafrabad violence: Situation is under control now, says Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar

News Videos

Jafrabad violence: Situation is under control now, says Joint Commissioner Alok Kumar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 17:55 IST ]

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, on Seelampur incident: No bullet has been fired. Only tear gas shells used. Situation is under control now. Some police personnel are injured and 2 public transport buses, 1 Rapid Action Force bus and some bikes have been damaged during the protest.

