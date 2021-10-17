Sunday, October 17, 2021
     
  J&K: terrorists kill 2 civilians in Srinagar

Updated on: October 17, 2021 7:20 IST

J&K: terrorists kill 2 civilians in Srinagar

At least two civilians were killed in a firing incident reported at Old Srinagar City's Eid Gah area on Saturday. Reportedly, two non-locals have lost their lives at the hands of suspected militants. According to reports, the deceased, Arbind Kumar Sah, hailed from Bihar, and Sagir Ahmad hailed from Uttar Pradesh and were local vendors in Old Srinagar City. The army has started a search operation for the suspected militants.
