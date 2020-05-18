Monday, May 18, 2020
     
  5. Gwalior: Fire breaks out in residential complex, 7 dead

Gwalior: Fire breaks out in residential complex, 7 dead

Seven people, including four children and three women, were killed after a fire broke out in a shop-cum-residential complex in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Monday.

