Updated on: January 13, 2022 18:46 IST

Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derails near Domohani in West Bengal, casualty feared

At least 5 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani at around 5 pm, in West Bengal on Thursday. The accident took place near New Domohani railway station.