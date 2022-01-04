Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
  • 21 flights have been cancelled so far at Srinagar airport due to poor visibility
Updated on: January 04, 2022 13:20 IST

Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Kulgam

A gunfight broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, the police said.
J&K Kulgam South Kashmir

