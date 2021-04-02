Friday, April 02, 2021
     
Growth in economy will sort issue: Tarun Bajaj on bringing petroleum products under GST

Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on bringing petroleum products under GST said that this move involves interest of both state and centre.
