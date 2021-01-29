'Grand Alliance stands firmly with farmers,' says Tejashwi Yadav

"We of the Grand Alliance stand firmly with the farmers," said Leader of opposition in Bihar assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on farmers' protest against the three agricultural laws. He further asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar the reason behind his silence over the issue. "There has been a discussion among us about the preparations for the three black laws against which we are going to have a human chain. Preparation is being done by creating coordination committee in every district. These agricultural laws affect about 80% of the country's population. We of the Grand Alliance stand firmly with the farmers. When RJD was in power, crops were purchased at a price higher than MSP. We want to ask Nitish Kumar why you are silent," said Tejashwi Yadav during a press conference on January 29.