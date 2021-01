Farmers' rally will be held as declared, can't change program: Hannan Mollah

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on January 22, general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, Hannan Mollah spoke on the declared farmers' rally on Republic Day in Delhi. Mollah said, "Kisans (farmers) have started coming to the Outer Ring Road and will come. We can't change the program." "The rally will be held as declared," he added.