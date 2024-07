Updated on: July 10, 2024 20:58 IST

Dharmyudh: Rivers in spate...danger mark crossed!

Not even 10 days have passed since July and already half of India has been submerged.... The swollen rivers like Kosi, Ghaghra, Gandak are wreaking havoc in the plains.... Rivers from UP to Bihar are flowing above the red mark. . Nepal's water has brought crisis to UP and Bihar...