Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Cyclone Amphan: These 6 districts in Odisha are expected to be hit most

News Videos

Cyclone Amphan: These 6 districts in Odisha are expected to be hit most

While speaking to ANI in Odisha on May 19, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar's Deputy Director, Umashankar Das on cyclonic storm.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X