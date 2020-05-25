Long queue spotted at railway stations as migrants await for their turn to return home
Domestic flight services resume in the country after two months
COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control: CM Kejriwal
Recommended Video
India witnesses highest temperature of 2020 in last 2 days
Top News
Narayan Rane meets Governor, demands President's Rule in Maharashtra
Lockdown extended in Himachal's Hamirpur and Solan till June 30
Brahmaputra water level rising by 2 cm every hour due to incessant rainfall in Guwahati
China plans to begin evacuating its citizens stranded in India from June 2
Other states looking to hire migrant workers from UP will have to seek state govt nod: CM Yogi
West Bengal thanks Centre for Cyclone Amphan relief support; work on restoring power in full swing
Latest News
COVID-19 pandemic: It should have been the first day of French Open 2020
Akshay Kumar mourns the death of hockey legend Balbir Singh
If sweat doesn't help in shining ball, it could be advantageous to batsmen: Bharat Arun
When parents don’t pay your mobile phone bill after bad performance: Yuvraj shares throwback picture
Special News | May 25, 2020
Lockdown Ke Side Effect | May 25, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Eid Mubarak 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Mallika, Raveena and other Bollywood celebs wish fans on Eid
Salman Khan launches grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH' on Eid
Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Kareena, Sonam to Manish Malhotra, celebs pour in wishes for filmmaker
Akshay Kumar mourns the death of hockey legend Balbir Singh
Salman Khan to share special music video on Eid
Exclusive | Danish Kaneria hits out at Shahid Afridi for making offensive remarks on PM Modi
Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr cremated with state honours
If sweat doesn't help in shining ball, it could be advantageous to batsmen: Bharat Arun
IPL postponement makes MS Dhoni's comeback difficult: Former India wicketkeeper Ajay Ratra
Fight against COVID-19: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson take part in charity match, raise USD 20 mn
Instagram Name Change Prank: Here’s why you shouldn’t fall for this one
Realme TV, Watch, Buds Air Neo, Powebank 2 unveiled in India: See features, price and more
JioMart groceries platform now available in 200 cities; Here's how to order groceries online
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ images leaked: Here's how it could look like
BSNL introduces Rs. 786 prepaid plan: See validity, offers and more
On Karan Johar's birthday, 5 unseen photos shared by him that are pure gold
Sonu Sood turns saviour and sends migrant workers back to their houses in UP & Bihar (IN PICS)
7 Times Katrina Kaif left us swooning with her scintillating looks [In Pics]
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's photos with father Santokh Singh Sukh. Check out
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Nepal PM blames India for coronavirus spread, says people coming 'without proper checking'
Japanese PM Shinzō Abe lifts state of emergency
Nepal reports highest single-day coronavirus surge; total cases cross 650-mark
China accuses US of spreading COVID-19 'conspiracies'
South African govt to further ease coronavirus lockdown from June 1, says President Ramaphosa
Horoscope Today for May 25, 2020: Astrology prediction for Gemini,Taurus, Leo and all zodiac signs
Eid al-Fitr 2020: Best Wishes, WhatsApp Quotes, HD Images, Facebook Status and Greetings
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Moon Sighting: Date, Time, Chand Raat in India, All you need to know
Vastu Tips: Keep picture of swan in bedroom for a happy married life
Horoscope (Bhavishyavani) for May 23, 2020: From Gemini, Aries, Leo to Pisces-know about your day