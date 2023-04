Updated on: April 25, 2023 12:36 IST

Modi In Kerala Update: Kerala got the first Vande Bharat train

On the second day of the Kerala tour, PM Modi did a roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram. Today the PM will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train here. Tell me. The PM will dedicate the country's 16th and Kerala's first Vande Bharat train to the nation