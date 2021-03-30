Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. People with diabetes, obesity are at more risk of COVID, know how to prevent

Lifestyle Videos

People with diabetes, obesity are at more risk of COVID, know how to prevent

According to Swami Ramdev, the risk of corona is high for obese people as well as people suffering from diabetes and heart-related diseases. Know through which yoga you can protect yourself.
Coronavirus Immunity Boost Covid 19 Coronavirus Latest News

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News