Tuesday, December 07, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Gunman opens fire in a customer service center killing two people in Moscow
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. Follow these measures to control thyroid

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 07, 2021 18:47 IST

Follow these measures to control thyroid

The problems of weight gain and loss also occur due to thyroid. In such a situation, it is necessary that thyroid should be kept under control. Know measures from Swami Ramdev by which you can control this problem.
Yoga Baba Ramdev Yoga In Hindi Yoga Today Yoga Tips

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News