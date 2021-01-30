Pranayamas to keep you calm and stress-free from Swami Ramdev
Overcome anger with yoga, Swami Ramdev shares effective steps to avoid depression
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Swami Ramdev shares tips for a fit body
Recommended Video
Pranayamas to keep you calm and stress-free from Swami Ramdev
Overcome anger with yoga, Swami Ramdev shares effective steps to avoid depression
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Swami Ramdev shares tips for a fit body
Which food items can cause allergies? Swami Ramdev answers and suggests treatment
Top News
Kisan Union leader demands restoration of internet at protest sites; threatens protest
Blast near Israel embassy: CCTV footage shows car dropping off two persons; driver traced
President, PM Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary
India records 13,083 fresh COVID cases, 137 fatalities; recovery rate surges to 96.98 pc
Budget 2021: Manufacturing, infra & adoption - what Electric Vehicle industry expects from Modi govt
Breaking News January 30 | LIVE
Latest News
Opinion | How farmer leaders lost the trust of the Indian people
No Ranji Trophy for first time in 84 years, BCCI holds Vijay Hazare Trophy as per state units' wish
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Quotes by 'Father of the Nation' on God, religion, spirituality
Ajinkya Rahane reveals reason behind not cutting 'Kangaroo Cake' upon return to India
Is political parties hijacked farmers' protests?
Watch PM Modi's plan for Union Budget 2021
Delhi Police Special Cell team reaches outside Israel Embassy in New Delhi
Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: Swami Ramdev shares tips for a fit body
Top 9 News: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary
Moradabad road accident: 10 killed in accident, CM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased
Kisan Union leader demands restoration of internet at protest sites; threatens protest
Indore official suspended after video captures municipal workers trying to 'dump' homeless
Mumbai: BARC scientific officer kills self after tiff with wife over feeding their children
Blast near Israel embassy: CCTV footage shows car dropping off two persons; driver traced
Economic Survey pegs India's FY22 economic growth at 11%
Budget 2021: Manufacturing, infra & adoption - what Electric Vehicle industry expects from Modi govt
Budget 2021: Vaccine cess coming this year? Here's what former finance secretary has to say
Part one of Budget Session likely to conclude two days early on February 13
India's FY21 GDP to contract 7.7%, says Economic Survey
Shah Rukh Khan, Abram make a stylish appearance as they see off Suhana Khan at the airport
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' for Abhinav Shukla irks netizens, Rubina Dilaik upset
Nora Fatehi shares cryptic post, says 'revenge will be served'
Allahabad HC stays arrest of 'Mirzapur' makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
Sharman Joshi's father Arvind Joshi dies, Paresh Rawal and other celebs pay tribute
No Ranji Trophy for first time in 84 years, BCCI holds Vijay Hazare Trophy as per state units' wish
Ajinkya Rahane reveals reason behind not cutting 'Kangaroo Cake' upon return to India
No game, but lots of gain: Kartik Tyagi opens up on learnings from Australia tour
Pakistan's win against South Africa 'very necessary' for the team: Babar Azam
Stick with Tim Paine but assist him in tactics, leadership: Michael Clarke
Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Buds Pro finally go on sale in India: Know details
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus First Look: A stunning new design
WhatsApp chats can now be imported to Telegram: Here's how
WhatsApp to get biometric authentication for desktop version: All you need to know
Redmi 8, Redmi 8A start receiving Android 10-based MIUI 12 update
Spotted! Alia Bhatt makes a statement at airport; Sara, Khushi Kapoor & others clicked at gym
Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli, Shanaya Kapoor enjoys night out together; see pics
Mayhem on Delhi roads as farmers deviate from designated route | IN PICS
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal head back to Mumbai after their Alibaug wedding; check pics
#VarunKiShaadi: Varun Dhawan ties the knot with Natasha Dalal; check unseen pictures
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine found 89.3% effective
Know how a counsellor can help you manage depression and anxiety disorders
Expecting mothers at high risk of death due to Covid: Study
High omega-3 levels in blood may reduce death risk due to Covid
US pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co stops development of two potential Covid-19 vaccines. Know Why
Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Quotes by 'Father of the Nation' on God, religion, spirituality
Horoscope 30 January: Today's day will be happy for Sagittarius, know about other zodiac signs
Here are five simple tips to light up your space
Vastu Tips: Know benefits of sleeping with your head in south direction
It's official, Sabyasachi Mukherjee sells 51% stake to Aditya Birla Fashion
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 25 HIGHLIGHTS: Rakhi Sawant's 'love' gimmick for Abhinav leaves Rubina furious
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy