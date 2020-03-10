Tuesday, March 10, 2020
     
Devotees play Holi at Banke Bihari temple

Amid coronavirus scare, a huge crowd has reached Banke Bihari temple to celebrate Holi 2020. Catch all the updates with India TV anchor Surbhi Sharma.

