- News
- Video
- Kurukshetra
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra: India's Straight Answer To Donald Trump On Tariffs
Kurukshetra
Updated on:
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: India's Straight Answer To Donald Trump On Tariffs
Coffee Par Kurukshetra dives into global trade tensions as former President Donald Trump’s 'tariff bomb' threatens international markets. But PM Modi steps in with smart diplomacy, easing the pressure. How does this impact India–US–Russia ties? Watch now for a quick breakdown!
Advertisement
Advertisement