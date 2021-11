Updated on: November 20, 2021 21:28 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Did Sidhu call Imran his brother with Rahul's permission?

Navjot Singh Sidhu is the breaking news in Pakistan today. Sidhu is also a hot topic among Pakistani public today because he called Imran Khan his elder brother. After this Sidhu definitely became a hero in Pakistan but he is facing criticism in India. Watch this special report.