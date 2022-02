Updated on: February 19, 2022 23:20 IST

Exclusive | Mithun Chakraborty talks about his web series Bestseller

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has forayed into the world of OTT with the web series 'Bestseller'. In an exclusive interview with India TV, he shared his experience of working with Shruti Haasan and Gauahar Khan. The Amazon web series is loosely adapted from Ravi Subramaniam's The Bestseller She Wrote. Mithun Chakraborty portrays the role of ACP Lokesh Pramanik in the psychological thriller.