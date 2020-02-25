Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Ever seen a dog fashion show? Check out this one-of-its-kind event for pet lovers

Entertainment Videos

Ever seen a dog fashion show? Check out this one-of-its-kind event for pet lovers

Pet-owners, and pet lovers for that matter, marked their presence at the the Eastern Metropolitan Club of Kolkata in an event which was the fashion show of the fluffy canines.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News