Updated on: December 10, 2021 19:58 IST

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui Movie Review: Ayushmaan-Vaani's crackling chemistry wins hearts

Ayushmann Khurrana looks every inch the 'gabru' lad from Punjab in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui while Vaani Kapoor's performance makes the viewers connect with her pain. Watch the review of this rom-com here.