Updated on: December 23, 2021 15:55 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about the success of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui | EXCLUSIVE

Ayushmann Khurrana stresses the importance of talking about the issues of society through cinema to complete its responsibility. The actor is grateful that people accepted his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with open arms.