Friday, December 17, 2021
     
  • 10 new cases of Omicron variant reported in Delhi, total 20 cases detected so far
  • Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition protests over issue of Lakhimpur violence
  • Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Chairman urges Govt, Oppn to arrive at consensus over issue of suspension of MPs
Updated on: December 17, 2021 11:25 IST

Visit the Rangji Temple of Vrindavan today

This temple is situated in the holy Vrindavan Dham. Although this temple is completely built-in South Indian style, out of the seven gates built in it, 2 doors are made in Rajasthani style. Mainly this temple is dedicated to Lord Ranganatha.
