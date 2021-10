Updated on: October 15, 2021 12:41 IST

Visit the ancient Sitaram temple today

Sitaram Temple is located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. This temple is said to be hundreds of years old. It was also known as Kunjbihari Temple. Here Kunj Bihari ji and Hanuman ji were seated. But in the year 1979, a separate temple was constructed for Kunj Bihari ji and he was placed there.