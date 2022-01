Updated on: January 10, 2022 11:08 IST

Today is Ashtami, udaya tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha, know its special importance

Today is Udaya tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha and Ashtami. Ashtami date will remain till 12.25 pm today. After that Navami date will start. Today there will be Shiva Yoga till 10.36 am. Know the importance of today's day.