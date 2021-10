Updated on: October 17, 2021 11:14 IST

Tirtha: Visit the ancient Gyan Saraswati temple located in Telangana

In the pilgrimage today, visit the Saraswati temple, an ancient knowledge of Maa Saraswati. This temple is considered to be one of the most ancient and proven temples of Goddess Saraswati. Situated on the holy bank of Godavari in Basar district of Telangana, the belief of this temple is spread far and wide.