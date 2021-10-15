Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday October 15, 2021
On Vijayadashmi worship Maa Aparajita
Horoscope 15 October 2021: Financial condition of Librans will remain strong, know predictions for others
Singhu border murder: SKM denies involvement; Police says culprits on 'radar' | LIVE
Chhattisgarh: One killed as car runs over crowd during Durga puja festivities in Jashpur, 20 injured
SKM condemns gruesome murder at Singhu border, disassociates from Nihangs
Explosion strikes mosque in southern Afghanistan; 16 killed, several injured
IPL 2021 Final CSK vs KKR: Dhoni's Chennai aim fourth title, Morgan's Kolkata eye third
Karnataka CM Bommai and Congress leader Siddaramaiah engage in Twitter war over 'moral policing'
Opinion | Can Bangladesh become another Afghanistan?
Gorkha: Akshay Kumar to play war hero Major General Ian Cardozo in next film
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final LIVE Updates: Chennai eye fourth title as they take on resurgent Kolkata
Nora Fatehi issues statement on her involvement in money laundering case
RSS chief flags concerns over 'unregulated' OTT content, 'uncontrolled' Bitcoin and drug consumption
PM Modi urges startups to collaborate with 7 new defence companies
Man's body with hands, legs chopped found at Singhu border farmers' protest site
PM Modi performs 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Surat hostel via video conferencing
From drugs smuggling to OTT and Kashmir, know all about Mohan Bhagwat's address
Manmohan Singh's condition stable, improving: AIIMS official
Man, 63, walks 750 km in 22 days to meet PM Modi
UK to allow cheaper COVID-19 tests for returning vaccinated travellers
Kids act as spreaders of Covid, emerging variants: Study
Bus falls into sinkhole as storms lash Greece
COVID-19: Philippines lifts quarantine for fully vaccinated international travelers
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2021 Final Live Toss Update: Who will win the toss, Dhoni or Morgan?
CSK vs KKR Dream11 IPL 2021 Final: Prediction, Playing XI, Fantasy XI, Match Streaming
CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final: Head to head, injury updates and full squad
IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR: Strengths and Weaknesses of Chennai and Kolkata
Coal ministry to augment fuel supply to power sector from captive mines
Take steps to keep edible oil prices in check: Centre tells states
Fuel prices skyrocket as petrol retails at Rs 106/L in Delhi; Rs 110 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad
India has faced Covid crisis with resilience and fortitude: Nirmala Sitharaman
Confused about taking a loan? Tips on easy loan management
iPhone 13 Review: The best of the bunch
Apple Watch Series 7 set to go on sale in India this Friday
Microsoft, AMD working to patch Ryzen bug on Windows 11
OnePlus 9RT launch set for October 13: Expected price, specifications
BenQ launches new lineup for monitors, projectors in India
Kajol to Mouni Roy: Take fashion inspiration from THESE B-town beauties for Durga Puja celebrations
The Flash to Batwoman, 5 TV shows for anyone who is obsessed with superhero movies
Durga Puja 2021: Kajol, Sumona Chakravarti turn heads as they celebrate saptami | IN PICS
Loki to Money Heist, 5 gripping thriller shows that will leave you on the edge of your seat
Durga Puja Day 1: 'Chal Chitra', portrays pain of partitions during 1947, 1971 in Kolkata pandal
A simple blood test may spot early signs of dementia
Stiffness of arteries could indicate severe Covid19 risk: Study
Why it's important to take care of your mental health during pregnancy
World Arthritis Day 2021: Check out effective diet plan. What to eat and not to eat?
Irritable bowel syndrome: Symptoms, common myths, and 5 helpful Ayurvedic herbs
Mumbai Police uses Squid Game viral video to remind people about traffic rules
'Star Trek' fame William Shatner makes world record, becomes oldest person to go to space
IPL 2021: It's CSK vs KKR in finals &Twitter is riding high on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah memes
Garba in PPE kits! Video of girls dancing during Navratri to spread COVID-19 awareness goes viral
Happy Birthday Jimin: BTS ARMY 'doesn't need permission to dance' as their fav K-pop singer turns 26
Happy Dussehra 2021: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, WhatsApp and FB statuses for friends & family
Horoscope Oct 15: On Dussehra, financial condition of Librans will remain strong, know about others
Vastu Tips: On Dussehra worship Aparajita Devi | Know right direction and puja vidhi
Dussehra 2021: Some lesser-known and interesting facts about Ravana
Dussehra 2021: Festive jewellery trends with blend of both ethnicity and modernity