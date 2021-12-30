Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair a meeting of the COVID19 Task Force today
  • 70 Omicron patients admitted to Delhi's LNJP till December 30; 50 discharged: Hospital
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a Pre-Budget Meeting with the Finance Ministers of all the States/UTs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Samudrik Shastra: Those with such lips can be physically weak

Astrology Videos

Updated on: December 30, 2021 11:33 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Those with such lips can be physically weak

According to oceanography, those whose upper lip is thin in size, those people are physically weak. Whether they are fat or thin from the body, but the strength or energy of their body is less.
Daily Astrology Acharya Indu Prakash Bhavishyavani Samudrik Samudrik Shastra

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News