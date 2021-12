Updated on: December 04, 2021 16:31 IST

Do visit Kashtbhanjan Hanuman temple

Visit the Kashtbhanjan Hanuman temple today. This Siddha temple of Hanuman ji is located in Sarangpur, Gujarat. In this temple, the devotees of Hanuman ji call him by the name of Dada. This temple is considered to be one of the most accomplished temples of Bajrang Bali.