Updated on: September 26, 2024 23:21 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Congress govt in Himachal wants to implement Yogi's idea?

An infight within Congress broke out over UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Himachal's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that Yogi Adityanath has made it compulsory to put up nameplates and owner's name and address in food shops in UP. In the same way, in Himachal Pradesh also, food shopkeepers