Aaj Ki Baat: Mamata coins slogan ‘Hare Krishna Hare Hare, Trinamool Ghare Ghare’ to counter ‘Jai Shree Ram’

West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been at loggerheads with the saffron party in the run-up to the state assembly polls, on Monday came up with a new slogan ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram, Vidaa Ho BJP Vaam’ to counter BJP.