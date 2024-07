Updated on: July 05, 2024 22:55 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Keir Starmer becomes U.K. prime minister after his Labour Party wins huge majority in general election

Today let's start with the news from Britain… where today the first Prime Minister of Indian origin Rishi Sunak had to face a massive defeat… but this time in Britain, candidates of Indian origin won in record numbers…. After 14 years, the Conservative Party was out of power...the Conservative Party