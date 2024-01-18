Yogi govt raises sugarcane price by Rs 20 per quintal; 'insufficient', say farmers union

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday hiked the state-advised price (SAP) for sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the increment at a Cabinet meeting in Lucknow. The move is seen as an effort to garner the support of farmers ahead of general elections due in April/May.

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, UP Minister Sugar Industry and Cane Development Department said, "The price of cane has been increased by Rs 20 per quintal. The early variety will fetch Rs 370 per quintal while the common variety price will be Rs 360 a quintal."

What is SAP?

Besides the fair and remunerative price (FRP) on the crop announced by the Union government, the SAP is determined by the government of sugar-producing states considering the cost of production in specific regions.

In the past six years, the Adityanath government has increased cane prices by Rs 55 per quintal, Chaudhary said.

In 2017, the cane price was Rs 315 per quintal, he said, adding that in the previous regime sugar mills in the state were on the verge of closure. In Uttar Pradesh, 42 lakh families and 45 lakh labourers are engaged in sugarcane cultivation, he added.

Increment not sufficient: Tikait

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) termed the cane price hike insufficient. Talking with reporters at BKU headquarters at Sisauli near Muzaffarnagar, BKU National president Naresh Tikait said that the new sugarcane price is not acceptable for farmers.

The hike is insufficient as the cost of produce has increased in the state, Tikait said while appealing the state government to reconsider its decision.

He demanded that the rate of Rs 450 per quintal should be fixed for the sugarcane. Sugarcane prices in neighbouring states Haryana and Punjab are more than in that in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

