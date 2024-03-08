Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Shivratri devotees flood Kashi Vishwanath Temple with over 8 lakh devotees

Mahashivratri 2024: Over eight lakh devotees gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, with reports tallying 8,11,396 visitors by Friday evening. The temple premises buzzed with devotees seeking blessings from Lord Shiva, forming long queues since early morning.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Varanasi Updated on: March 08, 2024 21:17 IST
Kashi Vishwanath temple
Image Source : PTI Varanasi: Kashi Vishwanath temple decorated with lights ahead of the Maha Shivaratri festival in Varanasi.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, more than eight lakh devotees thronged the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Reports indicate that until Friday evening, 8,11,396 devotees visited the temple premises. Heavy crowds have been observed since the morning, prompting stringent security measures by the administration.

Seeking blessings in serpentine queues

Devotees from far and wide converged at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, queuing up to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. The temple authorities had made the necessary arrangements for the devotees. The temple premises have echoed with chants of 'Bam Bhole' since the early hours of the day.

Devotees take holy dip in Prayagraj

In Prayagraj, a significant number of devotees were witnessed taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of the Sangam Ghat. On Mahashivratri, the concluding day of the Magh Mela, Friday evening saw around 9.70 lakh people immersing themselves in the Ganga and the holy confluence. Across various Shiv temples in the city, devotees offered garlands, flowers, milk, and performed rituals on the Shiva lingam.

Significance of the day

According to revered priest Rajendra Mishra, Mahashivratri marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva accepts offerings of various sacred items, including bilva leaves, datura, vermilion, and berries. Mishra emphasized that Lord Shiva invites all those marginalised by society to his divine procession, earning him the title of 'Patit Pavan' (purifier of the fallen).

