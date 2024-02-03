Man arrested for robbing bank after encounter with police in UP's Gonda

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The SP said that he inspected the bank with the DIG and formed five teams to arrest the robber based on the CCTV footage.

A man robbed Rs 8.54 lakh from a bank in Gonda district but was arrested just hours later after an encounter with police, officials said on Saturday. The man opened fire at policemen at a checkpoint who fired back and shot him in the leg, they said.

A man threatened a cashier with a sharp weapon and looted Rs 8.54 lakh from a branch of Prathama UP Gramin Bank in Pant Nagar locality under Kotwali police station area, Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

The SP said that he inspected the bank with the DIG and formed five teams to arrest the robber based on the CCTV footage and started an intensive investigation in the entire district. During a police checking on Mokalpur Road on Friday night, a motorcyclist, Rakesh Gupta, was signalled to stop but he opened fire at the police team.

The motorcycle used in the incident, the sharp weapon (sickle) and Rs 8.54 lakh have been recovered from his possession.

