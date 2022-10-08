Viral Video: Girl dances on street to Sushmita Sen’s Dilbar, auto wala joins her | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CHILLED_YOGI Viral video of girl dancing on the street and a man joins her

In a viral video, a girl is seen dancing on the streets to Sushmita Sens' Dilbar song. Surprisingly an auto wala joins her dancing hilariously. Nowadays, the sight of people dancing to popular songs to make Instagram reels is pretty common. And most of the time, they are surrounded by the public who are either irritated or extremely curious. However, the reason for the video being viral is not the woman's dance steps, its because of an auto-rickshaw driver who can be seen joining the woman and starting to dance with her as she moves to the captivating beats of Dilbar.

Watch the video here:

Shared on Twitter, the video shows a woman dancing in the middle of a busy marketplace. But, our attention will instantly be grabbed by a man trying to imitate the woman's dance moves in a peculiar but hilarious way. Twitter has been flooded by funny comments after this video went viral. One of the user wrote, 'Hahha. I would have died of laughing if I was there in real..'. 'Hahah. Yeah. Kaun hai yeh log? This proves, ke Mumbai mein logo ke pass sahi mein waqt nahi hota hai..', another user wrote. While another comment adds on, 'no doubt best dancers always found in back'.

The video has garnered over 250k views and tons of reactions(at the time of writing). While some couldn't stop laughing at the man's odd moves, others wrote how dancing in the middle of a road was nothing short of dangerous. Many also shared clips of people dancing on the streets without worrying about disturbing their surroundings.

It seemed that the auto wala either wanted to join the dance video or was just making fun of the girl. Some people stopped and saw the girl dancing even though she probably had no idea that an auto driver was dancing behind her and making fun of her in a way. Netizens found the video hilarious and amusing, pointing out that a small child and his mother also stopped by to watch this rare sight.

