Dhoni's wax statue in Mysore is so unlike MSD, trolls say it's 'designed by Adipurush VFX team'

Dhoni's wax statue was recently unveiled at Chamundeshwari Wax Museum in Karnataka’s Mysore. As India's former cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni found a place at the wax museum, cricket buffs thronged the place to see it. To their surprise, the wax statue was so unlike MSD that some even called it Ranbir Kapoor. Many others shared photos of it on social media along with funny memes and hilarious jokes and brutally trolled it.

"The artist who made this statue is the same who created VFX for Adipurush," a user tweeted referencing the teaser of Om Raut's upcoming film, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. The video is being massively trolled on social media for its caricaturish VFX. Several others posted popular memes from Gangs of Wasseypur, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Raazi and more. Sample some of the best reactions here:

Well, grabbing headlines, and trending on social media for viral photos and videos is not new to MSD. Dhoni always manages to be in news not just for cricket but for his witty comments too. Recently an old video of him was again viral on social media. The viral video shows Dhoni seated on a stage at a gathering with the host, Mandira Bedi. During the event, the host is seen questioning Dhoni about the most priceless gift he has ever gotten. "What’s your most priceless gift that you have ever received?" she asks. The cricketer pauses for a while. Just as Mandira provides him with a hint and leads him to say, "my daughter." Dhoni nods his head in denial before jokingly retorting, "It wasn’t a gift, it was a hard work."

The video once again got netizens ROFLing. Well, Dhoni is a gem not just on the cricket field but outside the stadium too.

