MS Dhoni dismisses his daughter Ziva as the most priceless gift; Captain Cool's old video goes viral

The former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, also known as MS Dhoni, is regarded as the most prolific captain to have ever headed Team India. He may have retired from international cricket, but he leaves a magnificent legacy. He is one of the most admired sportsmen in our nation. Dhoni is frequently trending on social media. Every time there is a game, whether the cricketer is in the stadium or not, he is addressed on social media. He is also renowned for his hilarious impromptu gags, which never fail to make people smile. Now, an old video of the ace cricketer is going viral.

The viral video shows Dhoni seated on a stage at a gathering with the host, Mandira Bedi. During the event, the host is seen questioning Dhoni about the most priceless gift he has ever gotten. "What’s your most priceless gift that you have ever received?" she asks. The cricketer pauses for a while. Just as Mandira provides him a hint and leads him to say, "my daughter." Dhoni nods his head in denial before jokingly retorting, "It wasn’t a gift, it was a hardwork."

The video is reportedly from Mastercard's 'Priceless Moments' series, with whom Dhoni collaborated in 2019. As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "This man actually knows how to answer like a thug everytime." Another user wrote, "That head nod denial is gold." A third user wrote, "No! he meant gift is given by others to you. But it was he himself who gives birth (father)." A user also commented, "Captain cool always has the best answers." The clip was uploaded by a Twitter user named Dipti Ranjan and it garnered over 1,36,000 views.

This isn't the first time Captain Cool's response has raised eyebrows. Earlier, back in 2016, when Dhoni was asked about his retirement, he asked the reporter on the dais to sit with him, and then he answered the questions in his own way.

