Twitter flooded with funny Chennai snow memes after temperature dips in South India

As winters have started knocking on the doors, recently Chennai witnessed a dip in the temperature and Twitteratis have already started the hilarious memefest session. The IMD (The Indian Meteorological Department ) has forecasted massive rainfall with strong surface winds, thunderstorms, and lightning over Chennai. the IMD also stated that the isolated places in Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Thiruvalluvar, Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were most likely to receive rainfall on November 21.

The temperature dropped to as low as 22.5°C on a very rare, breezy afternoon in Chennai and netizens started comparing the weather with a snowy day. The memefest began on social media with funny memes, images, and hysterical puns and started breaking the internet with comic comparisons and #ChennaiSnow is trending on the internet. Heavy rains and the breezy weather in the city led to people comparing it with a snowy day

See the memes here:

Generally, Chennai is known for its hot climate and this dip in the temperature has shocked all the citizens there. Few are enjoying the chilled breeze and some have got their meme material for social media. The internet has been a true source of entertainment these days, be it any bizarre combination of food or trolling something, netizens have got their ways to engage people. On a serious note, IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the southwest and western central or Bay of Bengal between November 20 to November 21.

