MS Dhoni flaunts biceps while playing Tennis, fans swoon over his muscular body in viral photos

The former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, is loved by the nation and always makes headlines following every game, whether he is in the stadium or not. Dhoni withdrew from all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020, but he hasn't stopped winning awards. In addition to cricket, he has just added a tennis trophy to his collection. Dhoni teamed up with local tennis player Sumeet Bajaj, and the two of them recently won the men's doubles event in a competition held by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association. The Captain cool is now making waves on social media after pictures of him playing tennis set the internet on fire.

The viral pictures feature Thalaivar sporting a tank T-shirt that shows off his muscles and bulging biceps. He is seen looking fit and muscular like never before. The photo collage captures him in action. One of the photographs also shows him smiling.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't help but swoon over his remarkable fitness. They flocked to the comment section, hailing the physique. One user wrote, "Real fitman." Another user wrote, "Looks like a coach in a film who about to get contacted to win the world Cup." A third user commented, "Looks like body double of Salman khan." A user also commented, "He looks younger than half of the current Indian team."

While some fans praised Mahi's body, others made comparisons between it and the physiques of other players in the Indian cricket squad. Many lauded him for "aging backwards."

Meanwhile, Captain Cool is ready to break into the film industry. With the opening of his production company, Dhoni Entertainment, on the occasion of Diwali, MS Dhoni transitioned from player to producer. He is set to make his debut film and enter the Tamil industry. The yet-to-be-titled movie will be helmed by Ramesh Thamilmani and conceptualised by his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, who is also managing director of Dhoni Entertainments.

