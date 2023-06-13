Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
ITI Berhampur develops low-cost e-trolley for street vendors

ITI Berhampur has innovated a low-cost e-trolley to help street vendors transport goods easily and efficiently. Have a look.

Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur, has developed a low-cost e-trolley to help street vendors transport goods easily and efficiently. It is also environment friendly as it does not produce any emissions. The low-cost battery-operated e-trolley, when charged fully, can carry up to 300 kg load and cover a distance of 50 kilometers.  It uses batteries in place of overhead wires and is more efficient for travel on a single charge.

Berhampur Municipal Corporation deputy commissioner Ashirvad Parida launched the e-trolley in the presence of students and staff of ITI on Tuesday.  He said, ITI, with the active support of Ganjam Zilla Parishad, has developed e-trolley, mainly for use by women vendors, who no longer have to carry vegetables, fruits and other domestic products on their heads.  

ITI Berhampur principal Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, the brain behind this project, said, making such e-trolleys through innovation will inspire students to try their skills and brains on developing instruments of daily use, based on practical knowledge.  E-trolleys, he said, can revolutionize public transportation through a sustainable and environment-friendly option, reducing carbon footprints in both urban and rural areas.  With the development of this new technology, Dr. Panigrahi said, e-trolleys will become popular in the coming years.

